PIA and All Other Airlines Announce Massive Increase in Ticket Prices

Domestic rates of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and private airlines have been raised significantly.

Because of the forthcoming Christmas, winter holidays, and New Year’s Eve, the tickets have become excessively costly.

According to reports, the main cause for the increase in ticket prices is a huge difference between supply and demand. On the other hand, the cost of international airline tickets is also skyrocketing.

The one-way ticket for a PIA flight from Karachi to Islamabad now costs more than Rs. 36,000, with round-trip tickets costing Rs. 71,000.

Similarly, Airblue’s one-way trip cost from Karachi to Islamabad has increased to Rs. 35,000. Serene Air’s one-way price from Karachi to Islamabad has risen to Rs. 38,000, with round-trip tickets now costing Rs. 65,000. The one-way rate from Karachi to Islamabad on Air Sial is Rs. 45,000, while round-trip tickets have increased to Rs. 80,000.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been unable to keep flight rates balanced which is concerning for passengers.

However, following the Christmas and winter vacations, fares are expected to decrease significantly.