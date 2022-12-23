Police Officer Sacrifices His Life to Save Islamabad From a Big Tragedy

Police officers are an integral part of the first line of civil defense. They are unlike most of us because they have the courage to stare right into the eyes of death and embrace it with open arms.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has a rich history of producing martyrs who sacrificed their lives to dismantle the malicious plans of terrorists and save innocent citizens.

ICT Police continued its heroic tradition of putting themselves in between terrorists and citizens when Head Constable, Adeel Hussain, embraced martyrdom earlier today in a suicide blast.

اے راہ حق کے شہیدو وفا کی تصویرو

اے راہ حق کے شہیدو وفا کی تصویرو

تمہیں وطن کی ہوائیں سلام کہتی ہیں

Adeel and other officers of the ICT Police’s Eagle Squad were on a routine patrol in Sector 1/10-4 of Islamabad when he identified a suspicious taxi that reportedly entered the capital from the neighboring Rawalpindi.

He ordered the driver to stop. The driver exited the car briefly. He sat back in the car and immediately detonated a suicide vest reportedly weighing nearly 20 kg when Adeel approached to search the car.

Adeel sacrificed his life and saved the federal capital from a big tragedy as the suicide bomber could’ve wreaked havoc at public places or sensitive installations.

Like other martyrs of the ICT Police, Adeel Hussain has etched his name in history and the nation will remember him as a gallant and selfless law enforcer.