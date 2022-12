An explosion has been reported in the I-10 sector of Islamabad. According to initial accounts of the incident, the blast occurred in a car that was being chased by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

Media reports claim that ICT Police mobile chased and intercepted the suspicious car and the vehicle went off during checking. An individual has been reported dead and multiple people including ICT Police officers are said to be injured.

This a developing story…..more details to follow.