Shaheen Afridi Congratulates Haris Rauf and Muzna for Their Wedding

nPace spearhead, Shaheen Shah, has expressed his best wishes to the fiery pacer, Haris Rauf, for his nikkah, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 29-year-old pacer will marry Muzna Masood Malik, on December 24 in Islamabad.

In a video shared by Lahore Qalandars posted on Twitter, Shaheen said, “Congratulations to you [Haris] and bhabhi for nikkah.”

“My prayers are with you. May Allah bless you both always,” said Shaheen.

A short video compilation of Haris and his future wife recently went viral on social media, lending credence to the fact that she is the girl of Haris’ dreams.

As per reports, the pacer will have his nikkah ceremony tomorrow, with the rest of the wedding festivities, including the barat and valima, taking place the following year.

It is worth noting here that Shaheen Shah himself is also set to tie the knot with Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former captain, Shahid Afridi, on February 3, next year.