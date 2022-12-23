Top 5 Pakistani Videos on TikTok in 2022

The world’s most popular short-form video hosting platform, TikTok, has officially released its annual report for this year called ‘Year on TikTok 2022.’

The report revealed that Pakistan’s TikTok users mostly consumed content regarding new tips to make life easier, learning new recipes, top sporting moments, and lip-syncing to popular songs.

Speaking about TikTok’s report, Chief Operating Officer (COO) TikTok, Vanessa Pappa, stated in a press release that TikTok is delighted to commemorate global users who formed 2022’s trends, shared innovative ideas, and learned from each other, transforming their interests into careers and incomes.

Here are the top Pakistani TikTok videos, which stole the spotlight throughout 2022:

1. Hoor Mahaveera

TikTok star who has been featured in several advertisements and marketing campaigns, Hoor Mahaveera, sits at top of the list. In her video, she is seen lip-synching to Bilal Saeed’s song.

2. Jannat Mirza

Model Jannat Mirza, whose video features a performance of the Pakistani national song, Dil Se Maine Dekha Pakistan, is ranked second and follows closely behind Hoor Mahaveera.

3. Mashal Khan

The third video on the list is of Pakistan’s trending actress, Mashal Khan, who garnered attention after her role in the famous drama serial ‘Parizaad,’ which featured Ahmed Ali Akbar as the main lead.

4. Wasif Ghafoor

On the fourth spot, sits Wasif Ghafoor’s video, the guy whose video of famous dance steps on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem, Agay Dekh, took the internet by storm.

5. Ken Doll Dubai

Ultimately, the extremely popular video of Ken Doll Dubai, in which he and Asim Azhar, the country’s renowned singer, made a comical skit, ended up becoming the fifth most-viewed video of the year.

To summarize, TikTok’s 2022 annual report highlights the trends, creators, and events that demonstrate the worldwide community’s diversity and creativity.