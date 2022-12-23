Valeem, Pakistan’s Pioneer Ed-tech Marketplace, Secures Pre-Seed Funding at a 7-Figure Company Valuation

Pakistan-based ed-tech startup Valeem, a trailblazer in the online education marketplace, has raised a pre-seed round of funding from a US-based angel investor at a valuation of seven figures, announced yesterday without disclosing the exact size of the deal.

This seed funding is a ray of hope that local startups are still there to make a difference and investor confidence is still high. Amidst economic turmoil and uncertainty, Valeem adds to the list of successful startups being able to make a mark based on exciting ideas.

The startup has established a presence in the ed-tech space, exploring the untapped potential, and creating export-based opportunities within the education arena.

This seed will help accelerate Valeem’s online expansion and make the platform more user-friendly for teachers, students, and parents, creating a seamless learning experience and enabling better grades and academics for the current generation.

Founded in late 2018 by Shoaib Jamil, Ali Rehan, and M. Ghayas Uddin, Valeem is an academic marketplace that enables students, parents, and teachers to come together and avail quality education services globally.

Valeem, since its launch, has prioritized expanding its service to cater to the vast learning needs of today’s generation. The website features 800+ live courses from over 500 instructors.

The startup, on its website, claims to have a 91% retention rate. With so many offerings, being able to retain its students is a commendable achievement.

“We aren’t just about enrolling students and providing tuition. Our journey begins with the careful vetting of instructors. A great emphasis is placed on who our teachers are,” said M.Ghayas (Co-Founder) while explaining Valeem’s value proposition, and how it’s setting itself apart from other educational institutions.

“The learning experience is further enhanced by having a one-to-one live online class between the student and the teacher, a key feature missing in today’s education system. Since then only we are able to ensure students get their undivided attention.”

“We also believe counseling plays a vital role. The concept of counseling has always been really limited, hence we made sure to have a dedicated counselor support for all our students and parents from the get go,” he added.

More importantly, Valeem is also helping teachers to expand their outreach to students present globally. Expert teachers can now, from the comfort of their home, make use of their potential and help students in need anywhere in the world.

It’s further creating opportunities for professionals from all fields to enable people to upskill. Along with its live academics classes, Valeem is working effortlessly to provide skill-based, aptitude tests, self-care, and recreational learning programs to help not just students but adults make better use of their time and help flourish a better society.

Ali Rehan, the Co-Founder, said, “Students are entering a new era of learning. Technology advancements have ensured the provision of quality education at convenience. Experiencing such growth of Valeem in the cross-border ed-tech boom, we hope to play an essential part in reshaping the education system effectively for this generation and onwards.”