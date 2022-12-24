Indian Naval Officers Remain in Solitary Confinement as Modi Govt is Busy Elsewhere

Indian opposition parties are pressuring Narendra Modi’s government to open up on the recent Tawang border incident with China, while in contrast, a segment of the media has highlighted eight navy veterans who are held in Qatar over allegedly spying for Israel since 30th August.

The winter session of the Lok Sabha, India’s lower house, ended early on Friday, six days before it was supposed to conclude. Neither the China border issue nor the fate of the naval officers was discussed.

A sister of one of the jailed naval officers, Dr. Meetu Bhargava, earlier tweeted that these eight naval officers have been held in solitary confinement in Doha for more than 125 days, which has harmed their mental health.

On the other side, Narendra Modi’s RSS ideology-driven government is busy making laws that further oppress minorities in India, for instance, BJP’s Karnataka state government recently announced plans to ban halal meat.

About Their Detention

In a secret operation, officials in Doha are said to have caught eight Indian navy officers. Note that the officers worked for a company called ‘Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy’ and actively took part in naval exercises in Qatar.

According to reports, the officers worked for this organization in Doha for the last five years, and they were in charge of training the Qatari Navy. However, on 30 August, they all became incommunicado and therefore were unable to communicate with anyone. Qatari forces allege that they were detained on charges of spying for Israel.