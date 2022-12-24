PM Approves Regular Employment for Govt Employees’ Heirs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has authorized permanent employment for the heirs of government employees who died while on the job, 24News reported.

Following the revision to the Prime Minister’s assistance package (PMAP), the Establishment Division issued an announcement on Friday.

ALSO READ AJK High Court Demands Details of Govt Vehicles

In compliance with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion, and Transfer) Rules 1973, the clause of “Contract Appointment” in PMAP-2015 is supplemented with “Regular Appointment” with immediate effect under the new Office Memorandum.

Employees hired under PMAP-2006 and PMAP-2015 who are still operating under the current contract will be regularized immediately as a one-time exception.

If a candidate fails the test for a position up to BS-15, he or she will be indefinitely reassigned to a lower grade.

In related news, the Punjab government raised the concession for provincial secretariat staff by a whopping 100 percent earlier this week, contravening earlier rumors that the government is planning to increase it by half.

The Finance Department released a notice in this regard, declaring that all secretariat employees in BPS 1-16 will receive the increased allowance.

Via 24News