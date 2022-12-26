SBP Shares Monetary Policy Committee Meetings Schedule for Jan-Jun FY23

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the schedule of Monetary Policy Committee meetings for the last six months of fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the central bank, the next regular meeting of the MPC is now scheduled for January 23 (Monday), 2023.

In line with the advance half-yearly calendar that the SBP has been announcing on a rolling basis since May 2021, the schedule for MPC meetings during the rest of FY23 is envisaged.

Under the updated schedule, 3 more meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee will be held during the rest of the current calendar year.

As per schedule, after the January 23 meeting, the MPC will meet on March 16 (Thursday), 2023, April 23 (Thursday), 2023, and June 12 (Monday), 2023.

The advance calendar of MPC meetings for the first half of FY 2023-24 will be shared at a later date.