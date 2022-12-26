Sania Mirza to Become India’s First Muslim Woman Fighter Pilot

Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to get its first Muslim woman fighter pilot as a girl from India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state has cleared the National Defense Academy (NDA) exam.

The NDA exam is held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the Indian Defence Forces.

According to the details, Sania Mirza is the daughter of a TV mechanic. She secured 149th rank in the NDA exam overall. She will join the NDA, India’s joint defense forces’ training institute situated in Pune city, on 27 December.

Speaking in this regard, Sania expressed her delight over the prospect of becoming India’s first Muslim woman fighter pilot.

Sania said that Flight Lieutenant, Avani Chaturvedi, India’s first woman fighter pilot, always motivated her to become a fighter pilot. She hoped that one-day young girls will be motivated by her too.

On the other hand, IAF has said that Sania actually becoming an IAF fighter pilot depends on her successfully completing the courses in the NDA.

IAF added that it takes 4 years to be commissioned as a fighter pilot. During this time, a candidate must complete the training for the flying branch.