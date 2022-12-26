Islamabad Witnesses Steep Rise in Cases of Acute Bronchitis and Asthma

By Asma Sajid | Published Dec 26, 2022 | 12:24 pm

An increased number of acute bronchitis and asthma complications cases have been reported in both public and private hospitals in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, as the temperature continues to fall while asthma patients remain careless.

Reports reveal that most patients reaching hospitals with symptoms of respiratory distress, either suffer from acute bronchitis, asthma, or an overlapped case of both.

ALSO READ

Acute bronchitis, commonly called a chest cold, is an inflammation of the lungs’ primary bronchi that can cause cough, wheezing, fever, shortness of breath, and chest ache.

It is typically triggered by viruses, such as the common cold or flu, and is rarely treated with antibiotics.

According to experts, public sector hospitals have sufficient capacity to address patients with asthma and bronchitis, but patients who report late typically have more serious diseases.

Factors that contribute to the rise in cases include a lack of flu and pneumonia vaccination, self-medication with broad-spectrum antibiotics, and illness dissemination owing to a lack of quarantine or isolation.

ALSO READ

Experts advise asthma patients to avoid exposure to extreme temperatures, dust, smoking, and strenuous exercise and should receive flu and pneumonia vaccinations in the winter. They should also adhere to their doctor’s treatment plans.

lens

Jazz Breathes New Life into Twin Cities with SoulFest’22
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA to Seek Assistance from Survey of Pakistan for Demarcation Process
Read more in proproperty
close
>