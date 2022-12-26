Islamabad Witnesses Steep Rise in Cases of Acute Bronchitis and Asthma

An increased number of acute bronchitis and asthma complications cases have been reported in both public and private hospitals in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, as the temperature continues to fall while asthma patients remain careless.

Reports reveal that most patients reaching hospitals with symptoms of respiratory distress, either suffer from acute bronchitis, asthma, or an overlapped case of both.

Acute bronchitis, commonly called a chest cold, is an inflammation of the lungs’ primary bronchi that can cause cough, wheezing, fever, shortness of breath, and chest ache.

It is typically triggered by viruses, such as the common cold or flu, and is rarely treated with antibiotics.

According to experts, public sector hospitals have sufficient capacity to address patients with asthma and bronchitis, but patients who report late typically have more serious diseases.

Factors that contribute to the rise in cases include a lack of flu and pneumonia vaccination, self-medication with broad-spectrum antibiotics, and illness dissemination owing to a lack of quarantine or isolation.

Experts advise asthma patients to avoid exposure to extreme temperatures, dust, smoking, and strenuous exercise and should receive flu and pneumonia vaccinations in the winter. They should also adhere to their doctor’s treatment plans.