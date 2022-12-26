Shadab Khan is Also Planning to Get Married Soon

It’s the season of festivities and the bachelors of the Pakistan cricket team are getting hitched. Haris Rauf recently tied the knot with Muzna Masood Malik in an intimate ceremony held in Islamabad.

Pace spearhead, Shaheen Shah Afridi, is next in line to get married. He will marry Ansha Afridi, daughter of former captain Shahid Afridi, in the coming February.

With teammates getting married, pressure is certainly piling up on next-in-line eligible bachelors of the team. After Haris’ wedding, all-rounder, Shadab Khan, opened up about his plan for marriage.

The white-ball vice-captain took to Twitter to congratulate his teammate, with whom he has a special bond. He penned that Haris is glowing and looks happy, adding that it seems that his time to get married is inching closer.

Itna glow itni khushi @HarisRauf14. Lagta hai mera time be ab aanay wala hai. pic.twitter.com/c9v41J8pnz — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 24, 2022

Shadab Khan wasn’t able to attend Haris’ nikkah due to his commitment with Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Shadab has played 4 matches, taking 7 wickets at an economy of 6.87. He has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 111.76. Hobart Hurricanes currently sits at the 4th spot in the BBL standings.