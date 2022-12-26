Babar Azam Breaks Mohammad Yousuf’s Batting Record

Babar Azam achieved yet another milestone in international cricket during the opening Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

The right-handed batter surpassed Mohammad Yousuf’s record for the most runs scored for Pakistan in international cricket in a calendar year.

Back in 2006, Mohammad Yousuf scored 2,435 international runs in 39 innings at an average of 69.57, including nine centuries and eight fifties.

Before the start of the first Test today, the all-format captain was just nine runs short of Mohammad Yousuf’s record and had already scored 54* before lunch.

The right-hander has now scored 2,477 international runs across formats at an average of 52.67 including seven centuries and 17 fifties.

Batter Year Innings Runs Average 100s 50s Babar Azam 2022 51 2,477 52.67 7 17 Mohammad Yousuf 2006 39 2435 69.57 9 8 Saeed Anwar 1996 48 2296 54.66 5 15 Mohammad Yousuf 2002 44 2226 60.16 8 10 Inzamam-ul-Haq 2000 51 2164 50.32 5 15

Babar is also the third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket this year, with 1,063 runs in 16 innings at an average of 70.86, including three centuries and eight fifties.

He is also the second-highest run-scorer in the Test Championship 2021-23, having scored 1,355 runs in 23 innings, including three centuries and 11 fifties.

Talking about the Test match, Pakistan lost early wickets in the first session, but a fighting half-century from Babar Azam helped the side reach 124/4.