Umar Akmal Has a Request for Captain Babar Azam

Pakistan middle-order batter, Umar Akmal, has leveled serious allegations against the Central Punjab coach for not allowing him to play first-class cricket.

While speaking in an interview, Umar Akmal stated that after getting dropped from the national squad, he was not even allowed to play in the domestic circuit.

During the interview, Umar Akmal also requested Babar Azam to ask the Central Punjab coach or PCB to include him in the team for the first-class games as well.

“I request Babar Azam that if I am included in his plan, he should talk to the selector and the coach of Central Punjab and allow him to play first class,” Umar said.

Umar Akmal has also spoken out about his clashes with former coach, Mickey Arthur, Waqar Younis, and others when he was a member of the national squad.

The Lahore-born cricketer said he chose to remain silent when he was not respected in the team and was sidelined by the management for no reason.

It is worth noting that Umar is currently representing the Northern team in the ongoing Pakistan Cup 2022, and has performed admirably.

So far, the right-hander has scored 313 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.71 and a strike rate of 115.49 including three fifties and a century.