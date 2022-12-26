Spanish Police Catches Gang Facilitating Irregular Pakistani Immigrants

The Spanish National Police busted a criminal gang that enabled the illegal admission of Pakistani immigrants through Bosnia and Herzegovina into Spain via the Balkan route.

According to reports, the Ministry of Interior of Spain confirmed in a statement that Pakistani immigrants were compelled to pay between €12,000 and €20,000 each to this organization.

ALSO READ Russia Will Export Gas to Pakistan Via Iran or Central Asia: Russian Deputy PM

The statement further revealed that the immigrants’ journey came to an end in Barcelona, where the group provided them with accommodations and transportation to A Corua and Huesca, to work irregularly as restaurant and supermarket employees.

The Spanish National Police carried out two searches and three inspections, leading to the capture of eight people and the confiscation of eight cell phones, computer data, equipment, and numerous documents.

The investigation focused on a criminal organization that enabled the illegal border crossing of Pakistani immigrants into Spain via the Balkan route, which is frequently used by migrants fleeing countries such as Pakistan and Iran to Turkey, and then to Bosnia and Herzegovina, where they wait to cross into Europe.

The “passadores” team led the refugees on foot across the mountains that separate Bosnia and Croatia before transporting them to Italy and, finally, to Barcelona.

ALSO READ UAE Reveals Truth Behind Reports of Visa Ban on Pakistani Cities

When the migrants arrived in Barcelona, other group members provided them with lodging and transportation to A Corua and Huesca for irregular work in superstores and eateries.

The inquiry also included two entrances and household checks in Huesca and A Corua, as well as three work inspections at A Corua and Huesca restaurants and a grocery stores.