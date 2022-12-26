UK’s Top University Announces Best Investigative Journalist Award After Arshad Sharif

Ulster University has announced an award named after senior investigative journalist, Arshad Sharif, who was brutally killed under mysterious circumstances in Kenya in October this year.

Ulster University is situated in Northern Ireland. It has a national and international reputation for excellence, innovation, and regional engagement.

ALSO READ Male Panda in the Netherlands Zoo Turns Out to be Female

Dr. Colm Murphy, Subject Leader in Media, Film, and Journalism at Ulster University’s School of Communication and Media, informed about the award under Arshad Sharif’s name.

According to details, Ulster University will honor Arshad Sharif’s memory by giving an award named after him each year to one of its students for the best articles produced in investigative journalism, turning his fight for truth into a legacy to encourage a new generation of journalists.

Ulster University has also added Arshad Sharif’s name to its Tree of Hope in the university oratory in Coleraine as the institute remembers him and his family at this time of the year.

ALSO READ Landa Bazar is Getting Expensive Thanks to New Taxes

Besides this, Dr. Colm, on the behalf of Ulster University’s School of Communication and Media, expressed sincere condolences on the tragic death of Arshad Sharif.

Arshad Sharif graduated in MA Media Studies from Ulster University’s School of Communication and Media 17 years ago, revealed Dr. Colm, adding that Ulster University is proud of what he achieved in journalism in Pakistan.