Dubai Changes Traffic Rules for Delivery Jobs

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has made a driver qualification certificate, as well as a driving license, mandatory for working as a delivery rider in the city.

According to the details, the certificate will be available on the RTA’s official website, and its app. Applicants will be able to get it after a detailed practical and theoretical training program.

The course includes subjects such as defensive driving basics, safety regulations, bike maintenance, and so on. As quoted by Gulf News, RTA remarked that the move will improve the riders’ performance and service delivery to the consumers.

Furthermore, RTA has instructed all companies to comply with the decision. It is worth mentioning here that companies must register their riders with one of the eight RTA-affiliated institutes listed below:

Sr. Driving Institutes 1. Al Ahli Driving Centre 2. Belhasa Driving Centre 3. Bin Yaber Driving Institute 4. Dubai Driving Centre 5. Emirates Driving Institute 6. Emirates Transport Driving Institute 7. Excellence Driving 8. Galadari Driving Centre

RTA further noted that riders will be issued certifications provided they meet the professional requirements and demonstrate the capacity to avoid hazards, including traffic safety.

Note here that a significant number of Pakistanis work as delivery riders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to support their families. It is essential for them to fulfill the above-mentioned criteria to continue their jobs without getting penalized. Besides, unskilled workers generate the majority of Pakistan’s remittances from the UAE. In November, Pakistanis living in UAE sent over $378 million in remittances.