Landa Bazar Issue Takes New Turn as Traders Threaten to Close Shops

The Landa Bazar traders have threatened to close their businesses in protest following the rise in import taxes.

Speaking at a news conference in Karachi, Muhammad Usman, Secretary General of the Pakistan Secondhand Clothing Merchant Association, requested that the government remove the increased taxes placed on imported textiles and clothing, threatening to close their stores.

ALSO READ Man Extorts 250,000 Dirhams From a Woman Using Instagram in UAE

He stressed that the government has raised the prices of imported second-hand clothing. With the dollar becoming more and more expensive, it was already difficult for people to meet their needs and now they will not be able to afford warm clothing as well.

It was announced last week that the government increased the tax on imported items from Rs. 81 to Rs. 225 per kg, prompting vendors to hike the pricing of normally inexpensive shirts, comforters, and other warm clothing.

People shopping for cheap warm garments in the country’s numerous ‘Landa Bazars’ are forced to comply with the increased prices.

As stated in the notification published in this respect, the 5% sales and 5% customs taxes applied to imported used products also comprise a 10% regulatory fee and a 5.5 percent income tax.

ALSO READ Winter Vacations Extended for Lahore’s Public and Private Schools

Following the increase in tax rates, imported used products such as warm garments, sweaters, blankets, jackets, shoes, as well as children’s toys will become even more expensive.