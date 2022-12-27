Man Extorts 250,000 Dirhams From a Woman Using Instagram in UAE

The Al-Ain Court of First Instance has ordered a man to pay AED 300,000 to a woman he scammed of AED 250,000 through a business scheme on Instagram.

According to the details, the victim got acquainted with the accused through the social media platform. She stated that the scammed posed himself as an Emirati owning several commercial businesses.

He subsequently offered her to be part of those businesses by paying an amount of AED 250,000, which the woman borrowed from someone and transferred to him.

Consequently, she registered a police complaint against the accused after she found out that she had been scammed and the scammer was not a UAE national, which he claimed to be. Hence, the court ordered the scammer to pay back the defrauded amount and AED 50,000 damage compensation.

It is worth mentioning here tourist destinations are often hot spots for scammers, which is why both citizens and tourists are always advised to stay vigilant.

In a similar incident earlier, an Asian person was arrested by Dubai authorities for defrauding a company of AED 52,000.