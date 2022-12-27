List of Top UAE Companies Where Pakistanis Can Apply for Jobs

Since the early 2000s, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has undergone rapid development, turning it into a prominent destination for tourists as well as a desirable workplace destination for immigrant workers.
However, many individuals, who have never been to the emirates feel extremely challenging to find job opportunities in the UAE due to a lack of resources, references, and information regarding employment opportunities.
Even those who travel to the UAE on job-seeking visas return home disappointed since they do not strategize ahead of time. It is critical, especially in this day and age, to acquire international work while remaining at home, as organizations have adopted remote work as well as remote interviews, which do not require anyone to travel to another continent to seek jobs.
Here is the list of top UAE companies to where you can apply:
|Sr.
|Company
|Website
|1.
|United Engineering Construction Company
|https://unec.co/career/
|2.
|Dubai Contracting Company – Limited Liability Company (LLC)
|https://www.dcc-group.com/contact
|3.
|Asali Contracting Co LLC
|https://www.asali.ae/contact-us
|4.
|Arabian Construction Company
|https://accgroup.com/careers/
|5.
|Al Marwan General Contracting Company
|https://mgcc.ae/contactus
|6.
|Al Naboodah Construction Group LLC
|https://www.alnaboodahconstruction.com/get-in-touch
|7.
|Asia Prime General Contracting Company LLC
|https://asia-prime.com/careers-at-asia-prime/
|8.
|Al Shirawi Contracting Company LLC
|https://www.alshirawicontracting.com/
|9.
|Gulf Asia Contracting Company LLC (GAC)
|https://www.gactme.com/career
|10.
|Union Contracting Company
|https://www.unionig.com/career/
|11.
|Al Bawadi Road Contracting LLC
|https://www.albawadiroad.com/home/contact
|12.
|Reem Capital Contracting (RCC)
|https://www.rccuae.com/careers/
|13.
|CHC Building Contracting LLC-Head Office-Dubai
|https://www.chcdubai.ae/index.php?module=view/careers
|14.
|Heilbronn Contracting LLC
|https://www.heilbronn.ae/careers/
|15.
|Arab Contractors, Dubai
|https://www.arabcont.com/english/
|16.
|Adnan Contracting Co LLC
|https://www.linkedin.com/company/adnan-contracting-l.l.c
|17.
|ASGC Dubai
|https://www.asgcgroup.com/career
|18.
|Al Hamad Group of Companies
|http://www.al-hamad.com/careers/
|19.
|Engineering Contracting Company LLC (ECC Group)
|https://www.eccgroup.ae/en
|20.
|Parkway International Contracting LLC
|https://www.parkwayic.com/en/contact-us
|21.
|Civil Engineering & Contracting Company WLL
|https://civilco.ae/vacancies/
|22.
|RAQ Contracting Co
|https://raqcontracting.com/beta/career-new/
|23.
|Emirates Contracting Company
|https://www.linkedin.com/company/emirates-contracting-company-llc
|24.
|Future Contracting Company LLC
|https://futurecontracting.ae/careers/
|25.
|Ginco Business Bay Site G110
|https://ginco.ae/
|26.
|Asia Prime General Contracting Company LLC Sharjah
|https://asia-prime.com/careers-at-asia-prime/
|27.
|Bu Haleeba Contracting
|https://bhc.ae/careers/
|28.
|Sam Building Contracting LLC
|https://www.samcondubai.com/about-us/
|29.
|Pravarthi Building Contracting LLC
|https://pravarthibuildings.com/careers
|30.
|Al Memzar Contracting LLC
|https://www.almemzar.ae/#contact
|31.
|Al Rabat Building Contracting Co LLC
|https://www.alrabat-group.com/CONTACT-US-1/
|32.
|A&A Engineering Contracting LLC
|https://www.anaec.ae/contact-us/
|33.
|Binladin Contracting Group LLC
|https://www.bcg-uae.com/
|34.
|AF Construction Head Office
|https://afcontractingllc.com/
|35.
|Naresco Contracting LLC
|https://naresco.ae/careers/
|36.
|Al Arif Contracting Co LLC
|https://www.linkedin.com/company/al-arif-group
|37.
|General Construction Company (GCC)
|https://www.gccuae.com/index.php/gcc/career
|38.
|TAV Construction
|https://www.tavconstruction.com/eng/index.html
|39.
|Allied Contracting LLC
|http://alliedcondxb.com/Career.aspx
|40.
|High Star Contracting LLC
|http://highstarcontracting.com/career/
|41.
|Fujairah National Construction Co LLC
|https://www.fng.ae/careers/
|42.
|City Night Contracting LLC
|http://www.citynightscontracting.com/contact.aspx
|43.
|Al Safa Road Contracting LLC
|https://www.alsafaroadcontracting.com/careers
|44.
|ACC Company – Jumeirah Terrace Building
|https://accgroup.com/contact-us/
|45.
|Arco General Contracting Est.
|https://www.arcogroup.org/#
|46.
|Jamaheer Constructions LLC
|https://www.jamaheerdubai.com/career.php
Interested people are advised to visit the above-mentioned websites’ career sections and send their resumes to the emails given there.