List of Top UAE Companies Where Pakistanis Can Apply for Jobs

Since the early 2000s, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has undergone rapid development, turning it into a prominent destination for tourists as well as a desirable workplace destination for immigrant workers.

However, many individuals, who have never been to the emirates feel extremely challenging to find job opportunities in the UAE due to a lack of resources, references, and information regarding employment opportunities.

Even those who travel to the UAE on job-seeking visas return home disappointed since they do not strategize ahead of time. It is critical, especially in this day and age, to acquire international work while remaining at home, as organizations have adopted remote work as well as remote interviews, which do not require anyone to travel to another continent to seek jobs.

Here is the list of top UAE companies to where you can apply:

Sr. Company Website 1. United Engineering Construction Company https://unec.co/career/ 2. Dubai Contracting Company – Limited Liability Company (LLC) https://www.dcc-group.com/contact 3. Asali Contracting Co LLC https://www.asali.ae/contact-us 4. Arabian Construction Company https://accgroup.com/careers/ 5. Al Marwan General Contracting Company https://mgcc.ae/contactus 6. Al Naboodah Construction Group LLC https://www.alnaboodahconstruction.com/get-in-touch 7. Asia Prime General Contracting Company LLC https://asia-prime.com/careers-at-asia-prime/ 8. Al Shirawi Contracting Company LLC https://www.alshirawicontracting.com/ 9. Gulf Asia Contracting Company LLC (GAC) https://www.gactme.com/career 10. Union Contracting Company https://www.unionig.com/career/ 11. Al Bawadi Road Contracting LLC https://www.albawadiroad.com/home/contact 12. Reem Capital Contracting (RCC) https://www.rccuae.com/careers/ 13. CHC Building Contracting LLC-Head Office-Dubai https://www.chcdubai.ae/index.php?module=view/careers 14. Heilbronn Contracting LLC https://www.heilbronn.ae/careers/ 15. Arab Contractors, Dubai https://www.arabcont.com/english/ 16. Adnan Contracting Co LLC https://www.linkedin.com/company/adnan-contracting-l.l.c 17. ASGC Dubai https://www.asgcgroup.com/career 18. Al Hamad Group of Companies http://www.al-hamad.com/careers/ 19. Engineering Contracting Company LLC (ECC Group) https://www.eccgroup.ae/en 20. Parkway International Contracting LLC https://www.parkwayic.com/en/contact-us 21. Civil Engineering & Contracting Company WLL https://civilco.ae/vacancies/ 22. RAQ Contracting Co https://raqcontracting.com/beta/career-new/ 23. Emirates Contracting Company https://www.linkedin.com/company/emirates-contracting-company-llc 24. Future Contracting Company LLC https://futurecontracting.ae/careers/ 25. Ginco Business Bay Site G110 https://ginco.ae/ 26. Asia Prime General Contracting Company LLC Sharjah https://asia-prime.com/careers-at-asia-prime/ 27. Bu Haleeba Contracting https://bhc.ae/careers/ 28. Sam Building Contracting LLC https://www.samcondubai.com/about-us/ 29. Pravarthi Building Contracting LLC https://pravarthibuildings.com/careers 30. Al Memzar Contracting LLC https://www.almemzar.ae/#contact 31. Al Rabat Building Contracting Co LLC https://www.alrabat-group.com/CONTACT-US-1/ 32. A&A Engineering Contracting LLC https://www.anaec.ae/contact-us/ 33. Binladin Contracting Group LLC https://www.bcg-uae.com/ 34. AF Construction Head Office https://afcontractingllc.com/ 35. Naresco Contracting LLC https://naresco.ae/careers/ 36. Al Arif Contracting Co LLC https://www.linkedin.com/company/al-arif-group 37. General Construction Company (GCC) https://www.gccuae.com/index.php/gcc/career 38. TAV Construction https://www.tavconstruction.com/eng/index.html 39. Allied Contracting LLC http://alliedcondxb.com/Career.aspx 40. High Star Contracting LLC http://highstarcontracting.com/career/ 41. Fujairah National Construction Co LLC https://www.fng.ae/careers/ 42. City Night Contracting LLC http://www.citynightscontracting.com/contact.aspx 43. Al Safa Road Contracting LLC https://www.alsafaroadcontracting.com/careers 44. ACC Company – Jumeirah Terrace Building https://accgroup.com/contact-us/ 45. Arco General Contracting Est. https://www.arcogroup.org/# 46. Jamaheer Constructions LLC https://www.jamaheerdubai.com/career.php

Interested people are advised to visit the above-mentioned websites’ career sections and send their resumes to the emails given there.