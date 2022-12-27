Pakistan to Witness Rain and Snowfall This Week

The prevailing cold and dry spell is finally coming to an end as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall in different parts of the country.

According to the latest PMD advisory, a westerly wave has entered in Northwestern parts of Balochistan and is likely to grip the upper and central parts of the country on 28 December and may persist till 29 December.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harani, Qillah Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Panjgur, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Naseerabad, and Lasbella from 27 December to 29 December.

Light to moderate rain with snowfall over the hills is also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Sargodha, Islamabad, Murree, Galiyat, and Pothohar region on 28-29 December.

Light rain is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, and Bhakkar during the period.

The Met Office added that rain will be beneficial for the standing crops, especially in Barani areas, foggy conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period, and snowfall may disrupt normal vehicular traffic in mountainous/hilly areas.