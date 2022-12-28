Rana Sanaullah Claims to Have Caught People Involved in Islamabad Suicide Attack

The Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, announced in a tweet on Friday that law enforcement agencies have apprehended the suspected culprits behind the suicide bombing in the federal capital earlier this week.

اسلام آباد دھشتگرد حملے کے ملزمان گرفتار کر لیے ہیں اور ہینڈلرز کو بھی پکڑ لیا گیا ہے۔ ٹیکسی ڈرائیور بے گناہ تھا اسکا کوئی قصور نہیں تھا؛ ملزم نے ہائیر نے کیا تھا۔ دھشتگرد کرم ایجنسی سے چلے اور راولپنڈی میں ٹھہرے۔ ہم نے چار پانچ لوگوں کو راؤنڈ آپ کیا ہے۔ — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) December 27, 2022

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack that took a policeman’s life as well as injured multiple officers and civilians.

The minister expressed in the tweet that four to five culprits of the attack as well as their handlers have been caught and that the driver driving the vehicle was innocent.

The incident, which wounded four policemen and two civilians, occurred on 23 December in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector. According to authorities, a suicide attacker sitting in a taxi exploded himself after the taxi was stopped and searched on suspicion.

The news comes only days after Islamabad police created a joint investigation team to look into the incident.

Furthermore, security in the state capital has increased since Friday. The Islamabad police have released a “special” plan that includes 25 temporary checkpoints across the city and requested locals and foreigners to carry identification documents.

Special security plan Issued in view of current security situation in Islamabad. Temporary security check posts have been established at 25 different locations in Islamabad. Red zone entrances will be recorded by Safe City cameras.Metro service passengers video will be recorded⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 27, 2022

Based on the security plan, which was released on the official Twitter account of the Islamabad police, access points to the Red Zone would be recorded using Safe City cameras, and video monitoring of metro bus passengers will also be carried out.