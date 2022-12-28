Govt Launches Free Training Workshops for Journalists

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has initiated a nationwide series of training programs to help young and mid-career journalists enhance their skills.

According to a press release, the workshops will be held at Pakistan Information Centers, which were founded by the Press Information Department (PID) to provide specialized training to journalists.

Over 20 training workshops will be conducted in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan to mentor journalists from print, electronic, and digital media on various themes mostly linked to modern trends and obstacles in journalism.

The initiative linked to the workshops by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting garnered an overwhelming response from the journalistic community and acclaim from various organizations, such as the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

The series of training workshops are being expanded not only to major cities but also to outlying regions of the country, particularly Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and distant areas of Punjab, so that journalists living in such areas may benefit from the effort, as well.

Distinguished journalists, industry insiders, and faculty members from various university mass communication departments have been invited to these workshops.

In the coming days, the Pakistan Information Center will also provide training courses on critical themes such as investigative journalism, digital publishing authenticity, false news, and documentary-making.

To that purpose, a two-day training program titled “News Authenticity and Countering Fake News and Anti-State Propaganda” will begin on December 28 at the Information Service Academy in Islamabad.