Sarfaraz and Rizwan Share Captaincy in Babar’s Absence But Its Illegal

Confusion emerged at the start of the third day’s play in the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand as Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, along with Shan Masood and Salman Ali Agha, was unable to take the field due to flu.

While Rizwan, Test vice-captain, would normally take responsibility in Babar’s absence, his exclusion from the side led to a unique solution as both Rizwan, who came on as a substitute fielder, and Rizwan’s replacement in the playing XI, Sarfaraz Ahmed, shared the captaincy duties.

At the start of the day’s play, the Men in Green management revealed that substitute fielder, Mohammad Rizwan, would be in charge in Babar’s absence. However, according to the laws of the International Cricket Council (ICC) a substitute fielder cannot captain the side. Keeping in view the rules, Pakistan management decided to officially name Sarfaraz as the stand-in captain.

While Rizwan continued his duties by setting the field and making the bowling changes, which is not a violation of ICC rules, however, he was restricted from taking reviews. In order to violate any ICC rules, Pakistan decided that former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed would be in charge of taking the reviews.

The incident came to light as Sarfaraz Ahmed, instead of Rizwan, took a successful review during the 53rd over as Nauman Ali provided a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Devon Conway on 92 runs.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who returned to the Test side after a gap of four years, has made a memorable comeback. He scored 86 runs in the first innings and is now performing his duties as a stand-in captain.