Misbah Lauds Afridi’s Bold Selection Decisions

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 28, 2022 | 11:30 am

Former captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, has praised Shahid Afridi, the newly appointed interim Chief Selector, for including young cricketers in the Test squad.

The former captain stated that the decision of the interim selection committee to include young cricketers in the Test squad is highly commendable.

The most successful Test captain in Pakistan went on to say on Twitter that the move will encourage young cricketers to play the longest format of cricket.

ALSO READ

Misbah-ul-Haq, who has played 75 Tests for Pakistan, also emphasized the importance of red-ball cricket in the development of young cricketers.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently, the cricket board appointed the former all-rounder as the interim Chief Selector for the national cricket team.

Following his appointment, Afridi added three players to the already-announced squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand at home.

ALSO READ

Afridi also took a major initiative yesterday, adding three-star performers from PJL to the Test squad, which was well-received by the cricket fraternity.

According to the press release, the three players are all-rounder, Arafat Minhas, top-order batter, Basit Ali, and right-arm fast bowler, Mohammad Zeeshan.

Shoaib Malik also appreciated Afridi for including Sarfaraz Ahmad in the playing XI after the wicket-keeper showcased an outstanding performance.

Imad Ali Jan

lens

FIA Summons YouTuber for Allegedly Leaking Aamir Liaquat’s Private Video
Read more in lens

proproperty

EV Charging Stations Must for Commercial Buildings’ Environment NOC
Read more in proproperty
close
>