Misbah Lauds Afridi’s Bold Selection Decisions

Former captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, has praised Shahid Afridi, the newly appointed interim Chief Selector, for including young cricketers in the Test squad.

The former captain stated that the decision of the interim selection committee to include young cricketers in the Test squad is highly commendable.

The most successful Test captain in Pakistan went on to say on Twitter that the move will encourage young cricketers to play the longest format of cricket.

Misbah-ul-Haq, who has played 75 Tests for Pakistan, also emphasized the importance of red-ball cricket in the development of young cricketers.

Very good initiative by @SAfridiOfficial and the interim selection committee to attract youth in longer format of the game in the era of T20 and T10.This will definitely encourage youngsters to play red ball cricket which is the most important format for their development. https://t.co/QDNStZcnGE — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) December 27, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that recently, the cricket board appointed the former all-rounder as the interim Chief Selector for the national cricket team.

Following his appointment, Afridi added three players to the already-announced squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand at home.

Afridi also took a major initiative yesterday, adding three-star performers from PJL to the Test squad, which was well-received by the cricket fraternity.

According to the press release, the three players are all-rounder, Arafat Minhas, top-order batter, Basit Ali, and right-arm fast bowler, Mohammad Zeeshan.

Shoaib Malik also appreciated Afridi for including Sarfaraz Ahmad in the playing XI after the wicket-keeper showcased an outstanding performance.