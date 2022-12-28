Shaheen Afridi Reveals His Availability for ODI Series Against New Zealand

The return of the right-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah, to the national squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home seems in doubt.

The star pacer, who missed the Test series against England and New Zealand, told the media that making a comeback for the ODI series will be difficult.

As per media reports, the fast bowler recently attended an event held at a private university along with the team management of Lahore Qalandars (LQ).

During the media talk, Shaheen went on to say that he will not decide on his return to the squad until he has fully recovered from his knee injury.

Meanwhile, Shaheen also shed light on his availability in the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins in just one and a half months.

The Lahore Qalandars captain stated, “I am preparing for Pakistan Super League, God willing, I will be seen in action in PSL.”

It is worth noting that the premier pacer was injured in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, forcing him to miss an important white-ball season.

The 22-year-old rejoined the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, but the injury flared up in the final match, forcing him to miss five home Test matches.