Tweet Supporting Babar Azam Disappears From Shaheen Afridi’s Timeline

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah, deleted a tweet that was posted in the support of all-format captain, Babar Azam.

As per media reports, Shaheen’s tweet, which created hype on social media, has been removed from his Twitter account.

Following Pakistan’s humiliating defeat to England, fans began criticizing Babar Azam for his poor captaincy in the historic series.

The right-arm pacer, who was not part of the squad, tweeted in support of Babar Azam, which became a top trend on social media.

The trend, #sochnabhimanahai, had also drawn the attention of the member of the new PCB management committee, Shakil Sheikh.

Shakil Sheikh posted a warning message on his Twitter account the day after the trend, advising (read ordering) that the campaign be halted.

“Whosoever is sponsoring this #sochnabemanahai campaign is hereby advised to stop, otherwise we will #Socho!” he wrote on Twitter.

Whosoever is sponsoring this #sochnabemanahai campaign is hereby advised to stop, otherwise we will #Socho! — Shakil Shaikh (@shakilsh58) December 22, 2022

Day after his tweet, Lahore Qalandars owner, Sameen Rana, also spoke out on the trend and revealed the actual story behind it.

For all those asking about #soochnabhimanahai here is the background . Thank you all for promoting our hashtag .👏🙏 #mainhoonqalandar #dilse @lahoreqalandars pic.twitter.com/v9FN8AUjQj — Sameen Rana (@sameenrana) December 22, 2022

However, it is believed that the move occurred after the PCB appointed Shahid Afridi, Shaheen’s father-in-law, as interim Chief Selector.

It should be noted that Shaheen was injured during the final of the T20 WC 2022, forcing him to miss the England and New Zealand series.