vivo V25 Specs Leaked — Color Changing Glass and OIS-enabled 64MP Camera

vivo is going to revolutionize the entire smartphone market by introducing the Color Changing Glass. The Color Changing Glass is responsible for the change in color upon exposure to ultraviolet light under the sun. This color goes back to normal once the phone is out of sun exposure.

The Global technology brand introduced the Color Changing Glass with their famous V Series smartphone earlier in 2022. The brand marked a milestone in making the V23 5G smartphone not just technologically superior but also visually appealing.

The users absolutely loved the magical technology and looking at the huge success and demand, vivo is reported to include top-notch Color Changing Technology for its upcoming V25 series smartphones.

With the Color Changing Glass, users can bring out their creativity and personalize the back panel using stencils and UV light to develop unique designs and artwork that remains on the smartphone for a short period of time leaving the canvas fresh for a new masterpiece!

From the latest leaks and reports, vivo is launching the ultimate smartphone experience with their latest addition to the V Series; vivo V25 is not only going to be the most gorgeous smartphone but also one of the most futuristic smartphones.

vivo V25 is expected to boast a 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing rear camera along with a 50MP AF HD Portrait selfie camera making it the ultimate camera setup for all young photography enthusiasts.

The smartphone is expected to be supported with 44W FlashCharge technology to power up the smartphone in no time.

vivo’s new launch is set to turn the tables, stay tuned for further updates!