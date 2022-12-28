FBR Creates 6 New Customs Collectorates to Curb Smuggling

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has created six new Model Customs Collectorates to increase enforcement and anti-smuggling activities across the country.

Sources told ProPakistani that the FBR has issued a notification in this regard.

The new customs Collectorates have been established at Islamabad Airport; Khuzhdar; Dera Ismail Khan; SAPT Karachi; Appraisement-West, Lahore, and Appraisement-East, Lahore.

The total number of the Model Customs Collectorates now stood at 35 including seven offices of the Chief Collector of Customs.

The purpose of creating the new Model Customs Collectorates is to improve revenue collection from customs clearances and imports, officials added.