Bestway Foundation Announces Scholarships for Namal University Students

Bestway Foundation and Namal University signed an agreement in Islamabad for the establishment of the Bestway Scholarship Endowment Fund of Rs 60 million for the advantage of financially disadvantaged students enrolled in the University’s undergraduate degree programs.

The grants will be awarded to twenty student recipients each year, mostly to cover their tuition costs.

Addressing the gathering, Irfan Sheikh, Trustee Bestway Foundation and Managing Director, Bestway Cement Limited, asserted that higher education is critical for building a stronger Pakistan, but many gifted and deserving young people are not able to continue their studies due to a lack of adequate financial resources.

In accordance with its commitment to assisting deserving students, the Bestway Foundation chose to establish an endowment fund with Namal to give financial aid to students applying to undergraduate degree programs in Computer Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, and BBA.

Similar endowment funds have also been established by the Foundation in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).