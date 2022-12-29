First Ever Physical NFT Shop Launched in Dubai

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can now be viewed, purchased, and sold in person at Dubai’s first-of-its-kind physical NFT shop, which was launched last week at the Mall of the Emirates.

SoftConstruct, an international technology company with over eight brands providing IT solutions for different industries, over 300 partners, and over 16 offices worldwide, founded ftNFT, a unique NFT marketplace functioning within the Fastex ecosystem, which also encompasses the Fastex Exchange, FastexVerse, Fastex Pay, Fastex Chain, FastToken, and FirstTicket.

ftNFT is a project that aims to bring NFT and crypto fans together on a platform that allows them to engage with and explore these revolutionary services in a completely new way. Visitors may interact with and view a diverse collection of physical art, as well as build 3D avatars of themselves using a professional 3D scanner.

Guests who visited the store’s debut on 22 December were given a unique pass in the format of a free NFT that they were able to obtain access to the event. At the event, they enjoyed the chance to interact with NFT artists and vendors in person and learn about their work firsthand.

Among those in attendance was Amrita Sethi, the UAE’s first NFT artist who has developed a unique method of connecting art with life and vice versa via Voice Note Art.

Visitors could also examine a selection of AKNEYE, a variety of hand-painted and distinctive eye sculptures, as well as rare art toys by Chiko & Roko, which were all displayed within the shop.

Everything developed by the ftNFT marketplace was done with the intention of bringing forth unique and brilliant ideas, as well as allowing people to monetize their work while trading with other collections.

SoftConstruct intends to build a second NFT store in the near future in Dubai Mall.