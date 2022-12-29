Here’s the Traffic Plan for Dubai’s New Year’s Eve 2023

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly Dubai, which is a major tourist destination, celebrates the New Year with multiple events, including fireworks, drone shows, concerts, and other family-friendly activities.

Keeping in view the above-mentioned celebrations and the volume of the crowd that will be attending the events, Dubai authorities have announced the traffic plan for New Year’s eve, for the convenience of Emiratis and visitors.

Below is Dubai’s New Year’s Eve 2023 Traffic Plan:

Burj Khalifa Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, and Financial Centre Street (lower deck) will be shut to all automobiles beginning at 4 PM on Saturday, 31 December.

Al Sukook Street will be closed at 8 PM, and Financial Centre Street (upper deck) will be closed at 9 PM.

Furthermore, Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station will be shut at 5 PM. The authorities will close it before 5 PM if the number of passengers exceeds the normal limit.

During New Year’s eve, Dubai’s Water Canal elevators and pedestrian bridges in Jumeirah, Al Safa, and Business Bay will remain closed.

Metro commuters are advised to use nearby stations either at Business Bay or Financial Center.

Dubai Metro’s red and green lines will operate from 5 AM on Saturday to 12 AM on Monday 2 January 2023.

As far as the Dubai Tram is concerned, it will operate from 6 AM on Saturday to 1 AM on Monday.

Alternative parking will be available at Al Wasl Club and Al Jafiliya Parking lots of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Parking on Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed road will be prohibited in both directions.

Ways to Reach Burj Khalifa for Celebrations

The public will be able to access the Burj Khalifa area via three different routes. One way leads from the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station, another from the Financial Centre metro station, and a third route leads from Business Bay.

In addition, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) will provide commuters with a bus service to the Burj Khalifa area for fireworks.