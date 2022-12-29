Non-Muslim Students Ignored as Govt Yet to Announce Syllabus for Matric Exams in April

The Education Department has yet to finalize the Matriculation syllabus for non-Muslim students.

As the final exams are to take place from 1 April 2022, this delay puts the future of the minority community students at risk.

The syllabus is expected to be released at the start of January, leaving less than three months for the students to prepare. Both the students’ teachers and their families have expressed concern and displeasure over the delay.

In related news, prime minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, attended a Christmas celebration ceremony at a church in Islamabad last week. He expressed appreciation for the country’s religious minorities and vowed to safeguard their rights.

While honoring the Christian community on the occasion, Premier Shehbaz talked about sharing joy and commended the community for its sacrifices and contributions to the nation since independence.

He expressed that their services will always be greatly valued and the nation will not forget the contributions of its minorities towards the country’s development and prosperity.