Alternative Research Initiative Throws Weight Behind Pakistan’s Heated Tobacco Rules

Alternative Research Initiative (ARI) on Friday termed the Heated Tobacco Products (Heat-not-burn, Printing of Warning) Rules 2022 a step in the right direction and called for making tobacco harm reduction part of Pakistan’s tobacco control efforts.

“Tobacco harm reduction can help Pakistan overcome the epidemic of smoking, which at present, seems to be getting out of control,” said Arshad Ali Syed, head of ARI.

The SRO on the HTPs, issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, defines them as “any form of tobacco product that is heated without combustion, allowing users to inhale nicotine”.

According to the latest estimates, the number of tobacco users has reached 31 million in Pakistan. Worryingly this year the demand for tobacco has been set at 85.8 million kilograms, compared to 53.5 million kilograms – an increase of 60 percent. Arshad added that there is a need to go beyond the printing of warnings on HTPs. He said the regulation of HTPs should be sensible and risk-appropriate.

“The focus of regulations should be to help adult smokers to quit or switch to less harmful alternatives.” He said the important thing to remember is that nicotine is addictive but does not cause cancer. “Many countries, including the UK, are exploring the potential of THR for a smoke-free future.”

ARI provides researched-based solutions in social fields, including health, education, governance, culture, etc. in Pakistan. Established in 2018, ARI offers analytical research and outreach services, identifying and analyzing social issues, in order to provide long-term practical innovative solutions, both for public and private sectors.

Over the last two years, ARI has conducted countrywide surveys and research studies on various issues of health.

ARI is working on ending combustible smoking in a generation in Pakistan. While remaining committed to and supporting tobacco control efforts in Pakistan, especially Article 14 of FCTC, ARI serves as a platform for advocating and promoting all innovative solutions for ending smoking whether counseling, NRTs, or harm reduction.