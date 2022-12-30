APICTA Awards Aims to Boost IT Sector in Regional Economies

The Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) awards aim to boost the IT sectors of the regional economies by appreciating the best of the best human talent, innovation in technology, and business solutions.

The companies are not merely recipients of the awards but the winners received massive recognition in the region and the door to business opportunities is ultimately open for the winning companies in many economies, said Stan Singh, Chairman APICTA in an exclusive interview with ProPakistani.

Companies that won the awards succeeded in getting business in multiple economies of the region, Singh said recalling that his IT company won the award a few years ago and expanded his business in different emerging economies.

The landscape of technology and way of doing business is changing across the world. Gone are the days when IT is considered the enabler of business but IT is placed as an integral part of the business strategy of the company. IT will advise you The regional awards help companies and their economies realized their standing in the region with healthy competition. Through this platform, the communities came together for exchanging knowledge and exploring opportunities to collaborate, he added.

Most economies want to go beyond borders and they seek the advice of local consulates, embassies, or consultants, however, APICTA is the opportunity that opens the door to create a whole new dynamism for the regional economies. Chairman APICTA highlighted the fact that he sees a lot of potential in Pakistan as a country and in its IT industry, and that he is ever so proud of casting his vote in favor of Pakistan to host APICTA 2022.

“When I compare Pakistan’s IT ecosystem with that of the other more developed ones, I can comfortably say that you are on the right path. I have found the start-up ecosystem to be impressive and the talent pool limitless. Keep working the way you are for reaching any landmark that you wish to. If you were to ask me to mark Pakistan on a checklist of 1-10, I would say that Pakistan gets 10 on 10. The event of APICTA Awards realized regional economic work within Pakistan is possible after delegates visited the hosting countries for the first time, the APICTA chairman said.

“APICTA was held for the first time in Pakistan in the last 22 years because it was not an easy task seemingly as the media project a bad picture of Pakistan. However, I along with the team had a detailed recce in August to monitor the KPIs and the preparation of the event’s host. We were confident that the Ministry of IT was supporting us for the event which was officiated by Prime Minister Mian Shahabad Sharif—the first-ever inauguration of APICTA awards at the highest level done by any country,” he said.

He further elaborated on how hosting over 150 delegates was an ambitious task, and how all stakeholders including the ministry and its associated departments; Tech Destination Pakistan, Ignite, APICTA, and [email protected], accomplished a tremendous job to record history in the country.

Chairman APICTA, Stan Singh said, “Most of the foreign delegates visited Pakistan for the first time and they have now become ambassadors of Pakistan for promoting its soft image in their economies.” He added that the spirit of APICTA is to promote collaboration, partnership, business activities, and knowledge exchange among economies, to ultimately uplift the standard of the IT industry in the region”.

Over 150 foreign delegates from different countries got an opportunity to visit Pakistan including Hong Kong, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and etc.

Over 200 entries were submitted from different economies for 25 categories in which awards were given to a winner and two merits (runners-up). Below are the names of winners with categories. There are 17 categories of awards which included various sectors. The judgment process is uniquely different involving Artificial Intelligence to evaluate the verdicts of judges upon merit.