Amnesty Scheme for Overstaying Foreigners to Expire on 31 December

The amnesty scheme for overstaying foreigners to exit Pakistan is set to expire on December 31, 2022, after which action will be initiated against overstaying foreigners who are overstaying for more than a year including putting them on a blacklist.

According to a Ministry of Interior letter issued to NADRA, a general amnesty scheme was given to overstaying foreigners to exit Pakistan without paying overstaying charges with a cut-off date of 31 December.

The Ministry asked NADRA to revert to the existing policy. NADRA may make changes in the Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS) to start the collection of overstay charges for existing permits w e.f 1 January 2023, and henceforth POVs may be enabled to process all exit permit applications online including an overstay period of more than one year.

It further stated that after the expiry of the amnesty scheme period foreigners who have overstayed for more than one year may be put on the blacklist for further entry into Pakistan with one-time permission to exit Pakistan.

A general amnesty was earlier approved for overstaying foreigners to exit Pakistan without paying overstay charges with a cut-off date of 31st December 2022.