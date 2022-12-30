Haris Rauf Resumes Bowling After Nikkah [Video]

Pakistan speedster, Haris Rauf, has begun bowling in the nets after recovering from a quadricep strain sustained during the Test series against England.

Haris shared a video from a practice session at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore to give his fans an update on the progress of his recovery.

The Rawalpindi-born pacer, who suffered an injury in his debut Test match, captained the short video, “First kick after Rehab.”

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old pacer also shared a short video and photo on his Twitter account and wrote, “Alhamdullilah feeling good see you soon.”

Alhamdullilah feelings good see you soon🏏 pic.twitter.com/w1Od40Maut — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) December 27, 2022

It is worth noting that the speedster had suffered an injury in the opening match of the historic Test series against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

PCB in a statement had said that Haris suffered a grade-II strain in his right quad while fielding on the first day, forcing him to miss the rest of the game.

The 29-year-old had a forgettable Test debut, conceding 78 runs in 13 overs, and was the most expensive fast bowler in England’s record-breaking 506 runs on the opening day.

Haris is hopeful of making a comeback to the national side for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He was named in the 24-man probables announced by the new interim Chief Selector, Shahid Afridi.