Javed Miandad Backs Babar Azam to Continue as Pakistan Captain

Legendary Pakistan batter, Javed Miandad, spoke out in support of Babar Azam after questions about his captaincy ability in Test cricket were raised.

Miandad stated that the all-format captain has been displaying outstanding individual performance and should continue to captain in all three formats.

Speaking to the media, the former cricketer said, “Babar Azam should remain captain of Pakistan because his individual performance is improving.”

The captaincy capability of Babar has been in the spotlight after England white-washed Pakistan in the three-match Test series earlier this month.

When major changes occurred in PCB management last week, it was expected that the new setup would remove Babar Azam as red-ball captain.

Days later, the newly appointed PCB Chief, Najam Sethi, stated that Babar Azam would continue to captain the national team in all three formats.

Babar Azam has done well as white-ball captain since taking over, but his leadership in Tests has come under scrutiny following a poor performance this season.

The Men in Green qualified for the finals of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2022 this year, and they played in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals last year. However, the Babar Azam-led side lost two home Test series to Australia and England this year and drew the two-match series against Sri Lanka.