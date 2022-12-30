HRCP Announces Honorary Posthumous Human Rights Award for Arshad Sharif

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has announced a posthumous human rights award for the martyred journalist, Arshad Sharif, in honor of his positive role in serving humanity, as reported by ARY News.

Reportedly, HRCP announced the posthumous award for Arshad Sharif in acknowledgment of his remarkable efforts in the sphere of human rights during his lifetime.

HRCP, in a statement, remarked that Arshad Sharif had given his services to the country in a very short span of his life.

In a separate development, Ireland’s Ulster University has introduced an award in the assassinated journalist’s name.

In this regard, Ulster University wrote a letter to Arshad Sharif’s wife, Somiya Arshad, and requested permission to launch the ‘Best Investigative Journalist’ award after Arshad Sharif’s name.

It is worth recalling that the prominent journalist was assassinated near Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on 23 October this year.

He was staying in the African country in self-exile due to multiple life threats in Pakistan as well as in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Via ARY News