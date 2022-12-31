Sign-Language to Become Mandatory on TV Channels

President Dr. Arif Alvi has signed the Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Act 2022, which requires all commercial and state-run channels to show news bulletins with sign language interpreters to secure special person’s access to the media.

According to a statement issued by the president’s office on Friday, after six months of the Act’s implementation, no news bulletins on the public broadcaster, state- or privately-run electronic media, private tv channels, Cable TV, or any other broadcast media will be allowed without Pakistan sign language interpreters.

The government will ensure compliance with the Act within one year of its implementation.

The Act mandates that the government and commercial media organizations hire sign language interpreters within six months. It is to come into effect at the same time across the nation.

The Senate standing committee on information and broadcasting passed the “Access of Media (Deaf) Persons Bill, 2022” earlier this year.

The bill was introduced by PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, who briefed the committee headed by Senator Faisal Javed in detail.

He emphasized the rising sense of isolation among special people who are unable to watch plays or catch up on the news on television channels.

The senator had also requested the cooperation of the information ministry and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for the bill’s implementation after it had been approved by competent bodies.