Govt Slashes LPG Prices For January 2023

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs. 11.59 per kg, which will be in effect from January 2023.

In this regard, OGRA issued a notification and lowered the per kg price of LPG to Rs. 204.35.

In addition, OGRA also decreased the cost of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs. 136.86, after which consumers will be able to get an LPG cylinder for Rs. 2,411.

It is worth noting that the federal government raised the LPG price by Rs. 11.79 per kg in December, bringing it to Rs. 215.95 per kg.

The government’s decision to lower prices during this inflation brings great relief to the middle class and the poor.

However, it is unfortunate that whenever citizens are given some relief, they also receive terrible news with it. Flour prices in Punjab have skyrocketed, increasing by a massive 80%. The price of a 40 kg bag of wheat surged by an alarming Rs. 350 and a 20 kg bag by Rs. 315.