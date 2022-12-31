UAE Relaxes University Admission Requirements

The Ministry of Education (MoE) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said that applicants to universities in the UAE will not have to take the Emirates Standardized Test (EmSAT) or bridging courses.

EmSAT is a national test in the UAE that students have to pass in order to get into universities in the UAE or abroad.

According to the official notification from the MoE, high school students can be exempted from giving this test on a conditional basis. Students must submit a “Letter of No Objection to Be Conditionally Admitted” and complete a year at the college or university to be eligible for admissions.

Speaking about the decision, the UAE’s Education Minister, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, stated that the recent changes allow students to get admission into the educational institute after completing the first academic year.

He further remarked that the decision will boost students’ interest, improve the education system across the country, and develop a competitive environment.

The Education Minister detailed that the changes in the policy have been announced after an in-depth examination of the educational certificate equivalency process and other shortcomings.

Note that if a student doesn’t meet any of the requirements by the end of the conditional admission period, the college or university may either cancel the admission or give the student one more semester to meet the requirements.

Furthermore, the notification stresses that higher education institutions must submit a report to the ministry about students who have been granted conditional admission.