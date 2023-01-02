Dubai Restaurant’s New Year Celebrations Bill of Rs. 38 Million Goes Viral

Dubai, a major tourist attraction and a perfect spot for New Year celebrations, has one of the most expensive restaurants in the world. Wealthy individuals, in particular, don’t go easy on pocket during New Year’s eve.

In this regard, a restaurant owner in Dubai’s Downtown, Merk Turkmen, shared a whopping bill of AED 620,926.61 (Rs. 38,235,313) on his Instagram story. According to him, he presented this bill to an 18-person table on New Year’s eve.

ALSO READ Punjab Extends Winter Holidays for Medical and Nursing Colleges

Merk Turkmen posted the astronomical bill’s picture with the caption, “Not first, not last,” suggesting that he frequently receives such large orders and anticipates more in the future.

It is important to note here that this is not the first time a massive bill from United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken the internet by storm. Earlier, an AED 615,065 (Rs. 37,874,358) bill from Abu Dhabi’s iconic Nusr-Et Steakhouse went viral.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Startup Funding Plunges to Lowest in Nearly Three Years

The restaurant owner, Nusret Gokce, commonly known as Salt Bae, shared the bill in an Instagram story in November 2022. He had captioned it, “Quality never expensive.”