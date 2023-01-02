Mohammad Amir Lashes Out at Ramiz Raja for Match Fixing Comments

Former fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, has responded to the statement issued by the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, regarding former cricketers and their involvement in match-fixing.

The left-arm pacer, who last represented Pakistan in 2020, stated that the way the former PCB Chief speaks gives the impression that only he is correct and others are wrong.

ALSO READ Imam-ul-Haq Credits Babar Azam For Success in International Cricket

The 30-year-old pacer, who has played 36 Test matches for Pakistan, said that if Ramiz thought that only he is right and others are wrong, then it will not work.

Mohammad Amir further added that everyone has an opinion and that everyone does not have to agree. “If 100 people do not agree with me, maybe 10 will,” he added.

The left-arm pacer went on to say that the former PCB Chief is a well-educated individual and that cricket fans do not expect him to make such statements.

Ramiz Raja was fired as PCB Chief last month, and since then, he has not only criticized the government but has also leveled allegations against many former cricketers.

ALSO READ Modi Keen to Host 2036 Olympics in Gujrat

In response to a question about not including Amir in the national team, Ramiz had also made explosive remarks about legendary pacers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Referring to Justice Qayyum report on match-fixing, Ramiz Raja remarked, “If I was the decision maker at the time, I would’ve banned them forever.”