Imam-ul-Haq Credits Babar Azam For Success in International Cricket

Pakistan opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq, has spoken out about the difficulties he faced at the start of his cricketing career and how he overcame them.

In an interview, Imam revealed that one of the issues he didn’t know how to address, was how to handle the pressure, which Babar Azam assisted him with.

The left-handed batter further stated that he and the all-format captain have played a lot of cricket together and that the latter has been very supportive of him.

“We are all fighters and we don’t give up easily. So I kept on putting in the hard work and I had good people around me,” the opening batter added.

Imam went on to say that his selection in the national team was solely based on his domestic performance and that he never asked anyone for a favor.

It is pertinent to mention here that the left-hander has been an integral part of the ODI and Test sides for many years and has performed admirably.

So far, Imam has represented Pakistan in 19 red-ball matches and has scored 1,322 runs at an average of 38.88 including three centuries and six half-centuries.

His performance in ODI cricket, on the other hand, places him among the select group of opening batters with an average of more than 50. Imam has played a total of 54 ODIs and has scored 2,528 runs at an average of 52.66 and a strike rate of 82.83 including 9 centuries and 14 fifties.