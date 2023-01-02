Chicken Meat is Selling at Astronomical Prices in Lahore

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 2, 2023 | 1:23 pm
As the country struggles with soaring prices and inflation, prices of chicken meat have reportedly reached Rs. 509 per kg in Punjab’s provincial capital, Lahore, after it was increased by Rs. 12.

According to the details, chicken meat price has witnessed an exponential increase of Rs. 60 per kg in just two days.

In addition, the latest reports suggest that some meat sellers in the metropolis are selling it at Rs. 550 per kg, which is unaffordable for the middle class and the underprivileged in particular. Meanwhile, eggs are being sold at Rs. 274 per dozen.

In this regard, Lahore residents have slammed the district government for not keeping a check on profiteers and leaving them in the hands of chicken vendors. They complained that purchasing raw chicken has become a dream for them.

Separately, Lahore’s tandoors (bread vendors) convened a meeting to increase the prices of roti and naan in the metropolis due to rising wheat prices. Following the meeting, Tandoors reportedly increased the naan and roti prices to Rs. 35 and Rs. 25, respectively.

