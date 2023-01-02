Public Angry as Rawalpindi’s Ammar Chowk Remains a Traffic Nightmare

Early last year, the Rawalpindi administration remodeled Ammar Chowk to smoothen the flow of traffic. However, citizens are irked by the frequent traffic jams due to its “flawed design.”

Numerous motorists that travel regularly from Ammar Chowk have expressed their frustration as the new design continues to be a hindrance for daily travelers.

A motorist, who travels daily from Lalazar to Islamabad and back via Ammar Chowk, told ProPakistani that he faces terrible traffic jams every day during rush hours. “It takes me about 15 to 20 minutes just to clear the traffic jam at Ammar Chowk,” he added.

Another motorist, who travels from Saddar to Gulberg Greens and back, told this scribe that every weekday, the traffic on Ammar Chowk is a nightmare. He highlighted:

The reason for traffic jams at Ammar Chowk everyday is its flawed design. It provides a free and open passage to those traveling to Scheme-3, Bahria Town, and surrounding areas, when not many people use Ammar Chowk to travel to those areas, to begin with. The real problem is for the large number of vehicles that travel to Saddar via Ammar Chowk. All those vehicles have to fit through a narrow road that is impeded by an unneccessary signal and a winding road that further slows down the vehicles.

The people have requested the authorities to consider the issue and offer some relief to the motorists by devising a suitable traffic plan for Ammar Chowk, especially around rush hour.