Kia’s Sales Decline Despite “Ready Deliver” Offer

Kia Lucky Motor Corporation’s (KLMC) fall from grace is becoming evident with its dwindling sales. According to a recent report from Autojournal.pk, KLMC sold just over 29o units in November 2022, which is down by almost 460 units or 61% compared to the month prior.

The report highlights that the company is offering ready delivery of its cars and booking with price lock. It adds that KLMC has over a thousand vehicles in its inventory, yet the company isn’t doing well in terms of sales.

Dealership Shutdown

KLMC announced last week that one of its dealerships in Karachi is shutting down permanently. The company-operated Kia Motors Shahrah-e-Faisal has been shut down as of January 1, 2023.

The company has clarified in the official notification:

The only reason for the closure of Kia Motors Shahrah-e-Faisal showroom was the expiry of our lease agreement with the landlord which couldn’t be renewed.

It further stated that the customers who booked their vehicles at the dealership will get them from Kia Motors Lucky One — another company-operated dealership in Karachi situated in the Lucky One Mall.