Carpenter Turned Batter Astonishes Everyone With Explosive Batting [Video]

Bat-maker turned into a top batter as the Australian carpenter Josh Brown announced himself in the Big Bash League with a 23-ball 62 featuring six sixes.

ALSO READ Pakistan Junior League Players Still Awaiting Salary Payment After Months

Brisbane Heat’s latest batting sensation stunned the world with raw hitting abilities in just his second game of the Big Bash League. Josh Brown charged the bowlers while playing against Sydney Sixers when he smashed one of the fastest fifties for his team off only 19 balls. He then went on to score 62 runs off 23 balls including 6 gigantic sixes.

Josh Brown is not known by many as he has not played for his state but he has played club cricket of which his last season’s spectacular run brought him into Brisbane Heat. Josh Brown, besides playing for his club as a batter, works at Cooper Cricket as a bat-maker.

Check out Josh’s brilliant innings:

While the legends of the game were awed by Josh Brown’s massive hitting, he explained his game in the simplest of ways, saying, “Just watch the ball, and hit it as far as I can really. That was always my plan. Pretty simple. Just try to keep as still as I can when I’m hitting the ball and hit every ball on its merits.”

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Resumes Bowling During 2nd Test Against New Zealand [Video]

Josh Brown told that he is as stunned and surprised by his arrival on the big stage as everyone else.

“I didn’t know I was any good at cricket until I was about 24. And then it all sort of kicked off from there. Went from playing third-grade to second-level cricket in the space of 18 months – it all happened very quickly,” Josh stated