FBR Notifies First Sales Tax Exemption for 2023

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted sales tax on old Contingent Owned Equipment (COE) or used stores of civil armed forces after the completion of United Nations Peacekeeping mission in Darfur (Sudan).

In this connection, the FBR issued the first sales tax exemption notification of 2023 on Tuesday.

According to the SRO.1(I)/2023, in the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of Sub-section (2) of section 13 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, the federal government has exempted the whole of sales tax in respect of old COE or used stores of Civil Armed Forces, as the case may be, that were repatriated and have arrived at Karachi Port after completion of UN Peacekeeping mission in Darfur (Sudan), the notification added.